MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,375,000 after buying an additional 556,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after acquiring an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 139,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,395,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

