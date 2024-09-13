MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.01

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 95838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

