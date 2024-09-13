MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 73,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 104,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.