MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up to $33.27

Shares of MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.27, but opened at $34.81. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 1,219 shares.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

