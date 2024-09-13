Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in August

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Minco Capital Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of Minco Capital stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Minco Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 95.25, a quick ratio of 95.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

