Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000.
MCW stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
