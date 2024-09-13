Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,698 shares of company stock valued at $296,860 over the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000.

MCW stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

