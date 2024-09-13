Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.00. 7,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.26 and a 200 day moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.79. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $329.45 and a fifty-two week high of $550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

