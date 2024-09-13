Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

