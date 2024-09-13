Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $151.05 million and $11.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,477,998 coins and its circulating supply is 901,917,462 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

