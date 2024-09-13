Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 716 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

