Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

