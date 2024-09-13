Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $196.76 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,559 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 20.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $196,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

