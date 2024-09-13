Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.56 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF accounts for 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

