Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 11,696,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,279,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

