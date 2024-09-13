Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 11,696,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 13,279,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
