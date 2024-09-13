Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Brett Paton Buys 2,044,785 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 2,044,785 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$269,911.62 ($179,941.08).
Brett Paton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Brett Paton bought 468,169 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,262.53 ($26,841.69).
Murray Cod Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 6.65.
Murray Cod Australia Company Profile
Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.
