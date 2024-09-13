NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NanoXplore Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.27. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

