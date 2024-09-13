NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
NanoXplore Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.27. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24.
NanoXplore Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.