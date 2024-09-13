Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.96

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.96 and traded as high as $77.50. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 3,893 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 66.80% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

