National Bankshares Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$1.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TRZ stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.82. 55,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.75.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The business had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

