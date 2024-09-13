National Bankshares Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$1.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRZ
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The business had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.