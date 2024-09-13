Navcoin (NAV) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $5,107.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.59 or 0.40222545 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.