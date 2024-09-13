NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Martin Randolph Sparks Sells 1,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBTB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 540.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 593,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

