Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the August 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode Stock Performance
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
