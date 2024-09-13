Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $309.65 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $617.27 million and approximately $309.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,260.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00556423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00107499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00284383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00080717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,647,269,131 coins and its circulating supply is 44,929,592,014 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

