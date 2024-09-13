Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Netflix were worth $240,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $686.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.