NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Up 145.5% in August

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTI remained flat at $25.11 during trading on Thursday. 5,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $25.80.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

