NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading 7% Higher

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,018,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

NexImmune Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520,980.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.