NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

