Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $33.08

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.08, but opened at $34.78. Nextracker shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 544,753 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 460,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,550,000 after acquiring an additional 678,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.