NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 991,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 393,932 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,225,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 3,078,422 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 811,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 281,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.