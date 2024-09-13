Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 1,319 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 6.3 %

AXON stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $384.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,281,744. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

