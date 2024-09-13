Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 62,366 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 151,021 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 740,298 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

SNDX stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

