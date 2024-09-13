Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $526,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $229.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

