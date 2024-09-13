Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 107,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

