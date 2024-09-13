NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

