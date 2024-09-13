NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $209,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Datadog Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.59, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,517,521. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

