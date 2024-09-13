Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 759,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.01. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.