Nordic American Tankers’ (NAT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of -0.19.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,296,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 137,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.