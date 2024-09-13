Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Down 15.4%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 69,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 94,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 163.55% and a negative return on equity of 234.36%. The firm had revenue of C$5.47 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.