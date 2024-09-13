Northland Capmk Comments on Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Genasys stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

In related news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

