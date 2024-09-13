NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $12.80 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get NU alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. NU has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.