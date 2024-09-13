Nuance Investments LLC Buys 233,601 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares during the quarter. SJW Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 4.86% of SJW Group worth $84,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

