Nuance Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,673 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport comprises 1.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 2.86% of Marten Transport worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 13.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 162,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.99 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.