Nuance Investments LLC Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 402,329 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 8.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 5.37% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $271,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.