Nuance Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,811 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.38 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.