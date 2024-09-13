Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 196.1% from the August 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 209,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. 341,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.90.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

