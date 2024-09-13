NZME Limited (NZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

NZME Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90.

Get NZME alerts:

About NZME

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It operates through Audio, Publishing, OneRoof, and Other segments. The company operates terrestrial radio stations, digital iHeartRadio, podcasts, and radio brand websites; print publications and digital news websites including nzherald.co.nz.

Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.