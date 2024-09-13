Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0608 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $429.58 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.35 or 0.04043827 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00041187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05550203 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,433,150.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.