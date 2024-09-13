OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.87

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 106248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.83.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.5957821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.