Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Omega Flex Stock Performance
NASDAQ OFLX opened at $49.29 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
