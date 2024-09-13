Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $49.29 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on OFLX

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.