Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

