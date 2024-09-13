Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Hold Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 59.1 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

